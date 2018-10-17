Caroline Jones performs at Fox 13 before opening for Jimmy Buffett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Caroline Jones joined Fox 13's Dan Evans, Kelly Chapman, and Rich Bonaduce on Good Day Utah to perform some of her hit songs before opening for Jimmy Buffett on Wednesday.

The singer and songwriter from Florida has been named one of the top ten country artists by Rolling Stone magazine. Jones is also ranked number two on Billboard's "15 Country Artists to Watch in 2018."

Jones' new album "Bare Feet" was released in March, and is ranked 23 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and 12 on iTunes Country Albums Chart.

She opened for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill earlier this summer and is currently touring with Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown Band, and Kip Moore.

Jones is opening for Jimmy Buffett Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

