Arby’s to unveil Seared Duck Breast Sandwich at 16 restaurants, including one in Utah

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Last year it was venison, but this year Arby’s is crying fowl.

The fast food chain will offer a limited-edition Seared Duck Breast Sandwich in several restaurants located within four “waterfowl migration flyways” across the United States, including one in Brigham City.

“Sourced from Maple Leaf Farms, the high-quality duck breast is seared, cooked Sous Vide and topped with crispy onions and a smoked cherry sauce on a toasted specialty bun,” the press release states.

The sandwiches will be available starting Saturday, October 20 at the Arby’s at 774 South Main Street in Brigham City. The company states each of the 16 locations will only have “very limited quantities.”

Last year the chain unveiled a venison sandwich to mark the start to hunting season.

The list below shows the other locations offering the sandwich: