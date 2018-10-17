Arby’s to unveil Seared Duck Breast Sandwich at 16 restaurants, including one in Utah

Photo Gallery
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Last year it was venison, but this year Arby’s is crying fowl.
The fast food chain will offer a limited-edition Seared Duck Breast Sandwich in several restaurants located within four “waterfowl migration flyways” across the United States, including one in Brigham City.
“Sourced from Maple Leaf Farms, the high-quality duck breast is seared, cooked Sous Vide and topped with crispy onions and a smoked cherry sauce on a toasted specialty bun,” the press release states.
The sandwiches will be available starting Saturday, October 20 at the Arby’s at 774 South Main Street in Brigham City. The company states each of the 16 locations will only have “very limited quantities.”
Last year the chain unveiled a venison sandwich to mark the start to hunting season.
The list below shows the other locations offering the sandwich:
- Atlantic Flyway
- 2731 Dorchester Square, Cambridge, Maryland 21613
- 329 N Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
- 2741 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania 19610
- 4415 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342
- Central Flyway
- 11233 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland, Texas 77584
- 1210 US Highway 2 W, Kalispell, Montana 59901
- 3413 10th Street, Great Bend, Kansas 67530
- 5540 O Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510
- Mississippi Flyway
- 1191 Cherokee Street, Marshall, Missouri 65340
- 723 E Parker Road, Jonesboro, Arkansas 72404
- 3333 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503
- 3210 N Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska, Wisconsin 54650
- Pacific Flyway
- 2485 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, California 95928
- 1122 S Carson Street, Carson City, Nevada 89701
- 774 S Main Street, Brigham, Utah 84302
- 104499 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley, Washington 97266