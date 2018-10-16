× Woman killed in head-on crash on SR-18 in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on SR-18 in Washington County Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol first tweeted about the crash on SR-18 at mile marker 23 at 9:10 a.m.

Mile marker 23 is a few miles north of Veyo, a small community north of St. George.

Two vehicles collided head on, and a woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

There were no other life-threatening injuries reported.

No further details about the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.