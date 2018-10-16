× UVU wrestler suspended after being charged with rape

HEBER, Utah — A member of Utah Valley University’s wrestling team was charged with rape Tuesday in connection with a June 24 incident.

Dayton Lee Racer, 22, is accused of raping a woman at the Bonanza Campout, a music festival that was held at the Deer Park Campground below Jordanelle Reservoir.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim told investigators she and Racer consumed alcohol and “molly” in Racer’s tent, and she awoke to Racer sexually assaulting her the next morning.

“We can confirm that Dayton Racer is currently a student at Utah Valley University and became a member of the UVU wrestling team at the beginning of Fall semester 2018. He was suspended from the team today. We are aware of the allegations, but can’t comment on a pending investigation,” a statement from the university said.

Racer is due in court for his initial appearance on November 7.