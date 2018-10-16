× UDOT to close I-15 in Lehi overnight Wednesday and Thursday

LEHI, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan ahead for closures on I-15 in Lehi scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, southbound I-15 will close Wednesday between 2100 North and Lehi Main Street due to bridge construction.

Northbound I-15 will close in the same area on Thursday night.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. both nights and the lanes are expected to reopen by 4 a.m. the next day.

Traffic will be directed off I-15 and through Lehi Main Street, State Street, 2100 North, and 850 East during the closures.

The bridge is a part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, which will widen I-15 from four to six lanes in each direction to improve traffic flow.

UDOT said drivers should plan ahead and expect delays. They advise people to find alternate routes and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Construction on I-15 in the Lehi area is set for completion in late 2020, the press release states.