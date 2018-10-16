Recipe for Poached Halibut with Butternut Squash Nage, Apples & Hazelnuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Table X was voted "best restaurant" in both 2017 and 2018 by Salt Lake Magazine, and "most innovative menu" by City Weekly in 2018.

Chefs use local and wild products, all of the pork, lamb and beef is from Utah. In season they mainly use produce grown on-site or in Salt Lake City.

The chefs came on The PLACE with a recipe to share.

Poached Halibut with Butternut Squash Nage, Apples & Hazelnuts

Yield = 4 Servings

Ingredients Amounts

Poached Halibut:

Halibut Fillet

4, 5 oz portions

Butter

2 Tablespoons

Water

4 Cups Cold Water

Salt

To Taste, Heavy Pinch

White Wine Vinegar2 Tablespoons

Winter Squash Nage:

Vegetable Oil

2 Tablespoons

Butternut Squash

1 Medium Sized Squash, Diced

Spanish Onion

1 Thinly Sliced

Garlic

2 Cloves Crushed

White Wine

1 Cup

Bay Leaf

1 Leaf

Vegetable Stock 4 Cups

Kosher Salt

To Taste

Whole Butter

1/2 Cup Cubed Cold Butter

Apples:

Honey Crisp or best quality apple available 2 each

Hazelnut Oil

1 Tablespoon

Salt

1/2 Teaspoon

Hazelnut Garnish:

Hazelnuts

1/4 Cup Crushed Nuts

Directions:

For the Apples and Hazelnuts:

Thinly slice the apples (you can use a knife or mandolin for this) and mix with the hazelnut oil and salt. Reserve in a bowl. Toast the hazelnuts in a 350 degree oven until golden brown, Reserve.

To Make the Butternut Squash Nage:

In a heavy bottomed pot over medium heat sauté the onion and garlic until soft, about 5 minutes. Add in the squash and bayleaf and continue to sauté for another 10 minutes. Turn up the heat to high and wait for the onions and squash to just start to stick to the bottom of the pan. Once they do add in the white wine and lower the heat back to medium. Stir often to pick up any bits that have stuck to the pan. Once the wine is mostly cooked out add in the vegetable stock and bring to a even simmer. Season with salt. Simmer uncovered for about 10-15 minutes until the squash is very tender. Transfer to the pitcher of blender and blend on high until silky smooth. With the blender running on medium speed add in the butter one cube at a time until fully mixed. Reserve hot, covered.

To Poach the Halibut:

Combine the butter, water, salt and vinegar in a high sided sauté pan or pot. Bring to a low simmer. Taste the poaching liquid. Make sure it is aggressively seasoned as this liquid will flavor the fish. When Ready to serve, using a large slotted spoon or fish spatula submerge the fish in the pot and cook on low heat for 5-8 minutes depending on preferred doneness.

To Serve:

Remove the fish from the pot to a plate and drape with the squash sauce. Garnish with marinated apples and toasted hazelnuts.

You can find them at 1457 East 3350 South, in Salt Lake City Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to 10pm. Make reservations at www.tablexrestaurant.com or by phone (385) 528-3712.