Poll: support for Utah's medical marijuana ballot initiative dips to 51% three weeks before Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll finds that support for Utah’s Proposition 2 is hovering just above the 50 percent mark three weeks before Election Day.

Data released Tuesday in a Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 51% support for the medial marijuana ballot initiative with 46% in opposition.

Another 3% “don’t know” if they support the measure. Support includes 35% who say they “strongly support” Prop. 2 and 16% who say they “somewhat support” it. The poll indicates 31% strongly oppose Prop. 2 while 15% are somewhat opposed.

Among poll respondents who consider themselves “very active” members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 28% support Prop. 2 while 68% are opposed.

Leaders of the faith headquartered in Salt Lake City are part of a coalition that recently announced a legislative compromise ready to move ahead no matter how the vote goes.The latest poll shows a significant drop in support among active members since a similar poll conducted in June, which showed 54% support among that group.

That same poll showed that among all respondents there was 66 percent support for Prop. 2.

