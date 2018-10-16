× Paraglider hospitalized after hard landing at Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after making a hard landing into a mountainside while paragliding in the area known as Point of the Mountain, in southern Salt Lake County.

According to a Draper Police spokesman, the woman was conscious, breathing and alert when rescuers reached her.

Rescue workers had a difficult time reaching the woman due to harsh terrain, the police spokesman said.

The details of the woman’s injuries were not immediately available.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.