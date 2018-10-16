Man reported missing in Syracuse found dead

SYRACUSE, Utah — A man who was reported missing out of Syracuse last week was found dead Monday.

Syracuse Police stated Paul Arbuckle was found dead by searchers Monday afternoon with the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

“Thank you for all of those who helped search for Paul, your efforts did not go unnoticed,” the department stated.

Police did not specify where Arbuckle was found or provide any details regarding the cause and manner of his death. The department stated Davis County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

Arbuckle was last seen October 12 in Syracuse after he left his home with no phone or money.

