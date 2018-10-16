Grant to help Utahns convert wood stoves to gas burns through allotted funds in less than 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A federal grant proved to be effective after a program to help Utahns convert or replace their wood-burning stoves ran out of funds in less than a day.

The application process officially opened Monday at 5 p.m.

Donna Spangler with the Department of Environmental Quality said it turned out to be more popular than predicted, and they do not have any more money to give out.

"By 6 o'clock this morning all of the allocated funds had been spoken for," she said.

Spangler added that despite running through the allotted funds, people who have already applied through the DEQ website should still receive assistance. She said they are also working to secure to additional funding for the program.

The program allows Utahns to exchange wood stoves, including those that use pellets, for a gas stove. Other offers include a financial incentive to convert a fireplace to one that uses gas or propane

For many Utahns wood-burning appliances can be a secondary or primary source of heat, and it can be costly when changing over to natural gas or propane without assistance.

For more information on the program, click here.