Going Plastic-Free Made Easy with these New Products

Moab just became the second Utah city to ban plastic bags (Park City being the first). So, we asked the Utah woman behind Plastic-Free SLC to give us easy ways to ditch plastic in our everyday lives. Here are some of founder Tegan Feudale's favorite products:

- My zero waste "kit" (I recommend every one make on and carry with them at all times.)

- A couple Stasher bags (these replace ziploc sandwich bags)

- Several styles of reusable produce & grocery bags

- Plastic-free to-go containers, like mason jars or Pyrex