Farmers speak after Herbert declares drought emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to unusually dry conditions, lack of water, struggling farmers state-wide, Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency here in Utah.

Six counties in Utah have also declared emergency drought disasters, including Box Elder, Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wayne counties.

In that declaration, Herbert asked Utahns to use water wisely year-round, and his office listed out the following conservation tips to remember:

- Fix leaky pipes

- Run dishwashers and washing machines only at full capacity

- Turn off water while brushing teeth

- Reduce showers by one minute or more

Fox 13 spoke to Stan Jensen, a fourth-generation farmer in Sanpete County, about the financial issues and loss of crops they are running into as they try and survive this four-to-five year dry spell.

"We abandoned about 70 percent of the farm," Jensen said. "We are getting enough water to run 20 percent of our farm, half a day."

This reality has really put a financial burden on many farmers like Jensen. If you'd like to hear more about the eye-opening hurdles these men and women are dealing with, watch the news story above.