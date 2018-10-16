FanX organizers get temporary relief from 9th Circuit Court

A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a judge’s order that organizers of FanX must pay a $4 million judgment and cease using the words “comic con.”

In a decision handed down on Tuesday, a three judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to block enforcement against Dan Farr Productions while an appeal is pending.

Dan Farr Productions, which staged the event formerly known as Salt Lake Comic Con, was sued by organizers of San Diego Comic-Con in a trademark dispute over who can use the words “comic con.” A jury sided with San Diego and Salt Lake Comic Con has since renamed itself as “FanX.”

In court papers seeking relief, Dan Farr Productions argued that if it were forced to pay the multi-million dollar judgment, it feared bankruptcy and a negative impact to Utah’s economy. FanX is one of the state’s largest conventions, drawing in more than 100,000 people for the event.

San Diego Comic-Con said in its own court filing it did not object to a temporary halt while the case proceeded.

