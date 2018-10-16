× American pilot dies in Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet crash

An American pilot was killed in a fighter jet crash during a training operation conducted in Ukraine Tuesday.

Fox News reports the pilot was one of two aboard a Ukrainian fighter jet that crashed during a joint military training involving the U.S. Military and their counterparts in Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear if the other pilot aboard the Su-27 was killed or injured.

The identity of the deceased pilot has not yet been released.

Visit Fox News for more on this story.