Brooke Ulrich, owner of All Things Thrifty, has a challenge for every family -- carve at least one pumpkin this year.

But, if that sounds like a difficult challenge, she's offering some help. She has six tools to make it easier:

• Pumpkin Gutter tool

• Clay Loop

• Artificial Pumpkin Carving Knives

• Saral Blue Transfer Paper

• Pumpkin Carving Pattern

• Linoleum Cutters

You can find more from Brooke at www.allthingsthrifty.com.