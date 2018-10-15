× UTA unveils free ‘Midtown Trolley’ serving Layton and Clearfield

LAYTON, Utah — Utah Transit Authority has a new trolley-style bus in the Layton/Clearfield area, and it’s free of charge for riders.

The bus runs along UTA’s route 628, with stops at Layton Hills Mall, Davis Conference Center, Davis Hospital and the FrontRunner stations in Layton and Clearfield. Click here to view the Midtown Trolley schedule.

“The FREE UTA Midtown Trolley is a great way to go shopping, dining, see a movie, even visit a doctor or the Davis Hospital, here in Layton. It connects with UTA FrontRunner stations, which can quickly take you from Layton to Salt Lake City or Ogden. Look for bus number 628 every 30 minutes and catch a free ride,” a news release from Layton City said.

UTA expects to bring three more trolley-style buses to serve other routes in Davis and Weber counties in the next few months.