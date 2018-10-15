× Two hurt in crash involving TRAX train in Daybreak

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two people suffered minor injuries Monday night when a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train and a car collided in South Jordan’s Daybreak community.

A UTA spokesman said it happened at 10605 S Grandville, and UTA alerted its customers about the incident at 8:21 p.m.

The injured people are one of the passengers on the train and a female who was in the other vehicle.

UTA activated a van bridge to shuttle the affected TRAX passengers between the Daybreak and 5600 W Old Bingham stops