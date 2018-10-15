Recipe: Smoked Cheesecake on the Grill

Professional Chef Kelly Cahoon of Salt N Copper stopped by with three festive cheesecakes with one thing in common: All were "baked" for one hour in her Traeger Smoker! Kelly showed us an Oreo one for Halloween, a raspberry-peanut butter version (the crust is made from Nutter Butters!), and an eggnog-themed cheesecake perfect for the holidays! Don't have a smoker? You can also make these in a regular oven! Watch the video to learn more, or visit her Instagram page here.
