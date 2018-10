Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Mitt Romney has a commanding 36 point lead over Democrat Jenny Wilson in the race for the U.S. Senate seat left open by the retirement of seven term incumbent Orrin Hatch, according to a Salt Lake Tribune/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll.

Fox 13 talked with our partners at the Tribune about the state of the race as shown in their latest numbers.

