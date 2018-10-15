Orem Police: man in critical condition after homeowner shoots him inside garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot by a homeowner who found him inside his garage Monday morning in Orem.

Police at the scene said things began shortly before 7 a.m. when a man found someone rummaging through his detached garage at a residence near 400 North and 800 West.

"He walked back into his house, got his handgun, came back out " Lt. Craig Martinez of Orem Police said of the homeowner. "There was a confrontation between he and the suspect, at which time there was several shots fired—a few of them hitting the suspect in the abdomen."

No further details about that confrontation were immediately available.

Medics responded and performed CPR on the 49-year-old man before he was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

His identity has not been released. Police said he is from Orem and is not someone they are familiar with from a criminal history standpoint.

Martinez said the man is not someone who should have had access to the garage and they are investigating to determine why he was inside the structure.

