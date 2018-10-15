One killed in crash on Highway 193 in Clearfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah -- One person was killed after a passenger car and a military surplus vehicle collided in an intersection in Clearfield Monday.

Police responded to the crash at State Route 193 and H Street around 5:48 a.m. The crash was near an entrance to the Freeport Center, which is an industrial area with numerous tenants.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route as crews investigate the crash.

Kelly Bennett, Assistant Chief of Police for Clearfield, said the crash involved two vehicles.

“There’s an old military surplus vehicle and a white Chrysler 300 passenger car," he said. "The Chrysler was traveling north on SR-193 through the intersection and the military surplus vehicle was traveling eastbound on H Street.”

Bennett said the vehicles collided in the intersection.

“Unfortunately the white Chrysler was struck on the driver's side, and the driver succumbed to his injuries here at the scene," Bennett said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Bennett said they are still investigating to determine which vehicle had the right away for the intersection where the crash occurred.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.