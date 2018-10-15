× Semi rollover causes hazmat response; NB Bangerter to EB SR-201 closed

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Highway Patrol troopers and a hazmat team are responding to Bangerter Highway and State Route 201 after a semi hauling liquid nitrogen crashed Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said northbound Bangerter Highway to eastbound 201 is closed as a result of the crash.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 1:45 p.m.

The vehicle in question is a semi hauling liquid nitrogen, and while hazmat has responded as a precaution troopers say “no serious risk [is] present at this time.”

No further details were immediately available.