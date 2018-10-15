× Man accused of sexually assaulting 65-year-old after illegally entering home

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years older than him after illegally entering her home in Hurricane Sunday evening, St. George News reports.

David Joseph Diaz Vega, 27, of St. George, allegedly walked through the 65-year-old woman’s front door, which was unlocked, said Ken Thompson, public information officer for the Hurricane Police Department. Diaz Vega was an acquaintance of the woman, but did not have permission to come into the home, Thompson said.

Diaz Vega allegedly sat down in the middle of the living room floor and took off his shoes and shirt before kissing the woman and sexually touching her, Thompson said.

“He’d been asked to leave several times and he touched her inappropriately, even after being asked to stop,” Thompson said.

