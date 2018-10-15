Gov. Herbert declares state of emergency over drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Monday to declare a state of emergency over Utah’s drought conditions.

“This declaration allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to officially begin the process that may provide access to state or federal resources,” a news release from Herbert’s office said.

Six counties in Utah have also declared emergency drought disasters, including Box Elder, Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Wayne counties.

Herbert’s drought declaration was made following the recommendation of the Utah Drought Review and Reporting Committee, the news release said.

Utahns are asked to use water wisely year-round, and the governor’s office offered the following conservation tips:

Fix leaky pipes

Run dishwashers and washing machines only at full capacity

Turn off water while brushing teeth

Reduce showers by one minute or more

According to the governor’s office, all 29 of Utah’s counties are experiencing some level of drought, and 16 of the Beehive State’s top 49 reservoirs are below 20 percent capacity. Of those, eight are less than five percent full. View Utah reservoir levels here.