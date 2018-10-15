Check Out this Super Intricate Halloween Nail Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have officially witnessed the tiniest graveyard scene ever! Shianne and Mckenna, nail certificate students from the Jordan Academy of Technology, or JATC, stopped by with their instructor, Shannon Mechling, to show us how to dress up our nails in the spookiest way in time for Halloween. But you definitely need skills to work on a scale this small!

That's why students from across Jordan School District attend JATC, where they can earn a nail certificate and license through the state of Utah; even before they graduate high school! Then, students can become business owners and entrepreneuers at a young age.

You can learn about JATC's nail program, as well as their other certificates, at jordantech.org.