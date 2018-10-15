Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you tired of needing to empty your bladder before your workout? You need to ‘Ditch the Pad™’ and enjoy a Pee-Free Workout™!

Running, jumping and exercise are usually stress relieving activities for most, but for some women can cause anxiety if they live with stress urinary incontinence. Now there is an answer! Pee-Free Workouts!

Reena Hiatt from Enlighten Laser told us all about this groundbreaking new treatment that can help correct many vaginal health issues, including unintentional bladder leakage during workouts. The treatment is called Viveve, a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment. As women age, or experiencing vaginal deliveries, it is extremely common to develop a very common condition called ‘stress urinary incontinence,’ which is the unintentional leakage of urine during activities. In fact, 1 in 2 women suffer from stress urinary incontinence. Also, women have a 30% increase of developing the condition after every vaginal delivery! With so many women experiencing the inconveniences and embarrassment that can accompany stress urinary incontinence, Reena says, “The Viveve treatment can help!”

With a quick and painless 30 minute or 1 hour in-office treatment, you can expect no downtime and phenomenal results. Dr. Molly Mears,OB/GYN uses a treatment tip about the size of a thumb that is inserted into the vaginal canal, which pulses radiofrequency energy and cryogen cooling into the tissue. Viveve penetrates cells 10X deeper into the tissue to stimulate collagen growth than any other treatment! Viveve is the only non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that is FDA cleared and backed by clinical studies!

The Viveve treatment also increases sexual satisfaction by creating collagen cushioning in the vaginal canal, which heightens sexual sensations, arousal, lubrication and orgasm. The self confidence women can gain after the treatment increases their level of comfort in the bedroom!

No needles, numbing or downtime!

