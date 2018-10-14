× Utah couple has ‘fairy tale’ wedding at Utes football tailgate

SALT LAKE CITY – Newlyweds combined their love for the University of Utah and their love for each other in a football-themed tailgate wedding Friday.

At a glance, the scene looked like an average tailgate before a football game, complete with food, beer and fans.

But in this sea of red, two people in white stood out the most, creating a pre-game party straight out of a Utes fairy tale.

Once upon a time, John Thieling was a Ute in shining red.

“Who am I? A Utah man am I!” he sang loudly, above a crowded section of parking lot.

And so was Lynne, who is now Theiling’s wife.

It was a love story decades in the making.

“We both went to school here and grew up here,” John said.

“Just minutes into reconnecting again a couple of years ago, it was just an immediate connection,” said Lynne. “He’s amazing.”

“We’re in sync,” John said smiling.

One day, the two decided to get married.

“It started kind of as a joke and after a couple of weeks it just turned into the best idea ever,” said Lynne.

Soon, a dream wedding popped into their heads.

“Rather than having a party for our wedding we said, ‘Hey let’s take our wedding to a party!” John said.

The perfect venue came in the form of a parking lot at the University of Utah on game day, filled with their family and friends.

Of course, their perfect day, wouldn’t be complete without their team.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you as a married couple, mister and misses John Thieling,” the officiator said, followed by a wave of cheers and a storm of red and white colored rice.

Sealing their marriage with a kiss, the two gave love to their favorite college football team as well, shouting, “GO UTES!”