Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’

Posted 3:08 pm, October 14, 2018, by

Pumpkin Beignets with Maple Glaze – Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
Beignets:                                                                             Maple Glaze:
½ tsp dry yeast                                                                  3 tbsp butter
¼ c. warm water (100 to 107 F)                                  ¼ c. maple syrup
4 c. all purpose flour                                                       1 c. powdered sugar
1 c. pumpkin puree
¼ c. sugar
¼ c. heavy cream
¼ c. hot water
1 egg
2 tbsp shortening
½ tsp salt
Vegetable oil for frying

Directions
Put warm water in a bowl and sprinkle in the yeast, stirring to dissolve.  Let rest for 5 minutes.
Make the glaze by whisking together the butter, syrup and powdered sugar.  Set aside.
Combine the pumpkin puree, flour, sugar, heavy cream, hot water, egg, shortening and salt in a large bowl.  Lightly mix then add the yeast mixture.  Mix until the dough is just combined….too much mixing makes a tougher finished product.
Cover with a clean kitchen towel and rest in a warm area for 30 min.
Put dough onto a floured surface and pat down to about ¼ inch just using your hands.
Cut into about 3 in. squares.  Place on a sheet pan, cover with a clean towel and let rise about 1 hour in a warm area.
In a heavy pot, warm frying oil to about 350 degrees.  Fry beignets about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown.  Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel.  Serve warm drizzled with the glaze or dusted with powdered sugar.