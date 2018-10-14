Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’

Pumpkin Beignets with Maple Glaze – Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
Beignets: Maple Glaze:
½ tsp dry yeast 3 tbsp butter
¼ c. warm water (100 to 107 F) ¼ c. maple syrup
4 c. all purpose flour 1 c. powdered sugar
1 c. pumpkin puree
¼ c. sugar
¼ c. heavy cream
¼ c. hot water
1 egg
2 tbsp shortening
½ tsp salt
Vegetable oil for frying
Directions
Put warm water in a bowl and sprinkle in the yeast, stirring to dissolve. Let rest for 5 minutes.
Make the glaze by whisking together the butter, syrup and powdered sugar. Set aside.
Combine the pumpkin puree, flour, sugar, heavy cream, hot water, egg, shortening and salt in a large bowl. Lightly mix then add the yeast mixture. Mix until the dough is just combined….too much mixing makes a tougher finished product.
Cover with a clean kitchen towel and rest in a warm area for 30 min.
Put dough onto a floured surface and pat down to about ¼ inch just using your hands.
Cut into about 3 in. squares. Place on a sheet pan, cover with a clean towel and let rise about 1 hour in a warm area.
In a heavy pot, warm frying oil to about 350 degrees. Fry beignets about 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel. Serve warm drizzled with the glaze or dusted with powdered sugar.