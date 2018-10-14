× Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed by Orem Police officers Friday

OREM, Utah — Police officials released the name of a teen who was shot and killed in Orem Friday after he allegedly came at officers with a knife.

The Orem Police Department said that 17-year-old Jacob E. Albrethsen was a Student at Orem High School.

Lt. Craig Martinez with the Orem Police Department said the two officers responded to a home in the area of N. Paradise Dr. Friday on a “family problem.”

“Shortly after they arrived, two of our officers encountered the suspect who came at them with a knife,” Martinez said. “One of the officers tried to tase him. That was unsuccessful, at which time both of our officers ended up firing several shots.”

Police said Albrethsen was shot in a bedroom. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Counselors will be made available for students Monday by the Alpine School District, police said.

“This is a tragedy anyway you look at it,” Orem police wrote. “There is still a lot of work to do and we really appreciate your support and patience.”