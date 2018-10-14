× Police: car crashes into Salt Lake City apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are searching for the people who crashed a car into an apartment complex.

Lt. Manfred Lassig with Unified Police Department said it happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Mountain Shadow Apartments near 3900 South and 700 West.

They said the car was driving too fast and lost control before crashing into the building. There were two to four people in the car who ran from the scene after it drove into the complex.

Officers from UPD said the accident could have been worse stating the car missed hitting gas meters by less than a foot. They said there are no other details at this time.

