Dog dies, three residents displaced following Bountiful house fire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Crews extinguished a house fire Sunday afternoon that apparently started after clothing that was set on a kitchen stove ignited.

According to Chief Jeff Bassett with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, the fire occurred near 500 W. 2423 S. in Bountiful at 3:45 p.m.

Bassett said a resident of the home put clothing near the stove in the kitchen and accidentally turned the stove on. The clothing and the bags that they were in ignited, and spread throughout the kitchen.

Bassett said three fire engines and one ladder truck responded, and crews were able to put the fire out in a few minutes.

One dog died in the fire from apparent smoke inhalation, Bassett said.

Three residents were displaced due to the fire and will stay with family overnight.