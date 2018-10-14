3 Questions With Bob Evans: Gayle Ruzicka, leader in the Utah Eagle Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Ruzicka has been a force to be reckoned with in the Utah State Legislature for the past 30 years.

She has been a constant presence as a leader of the Utah Eagle Forum.

Bob Evans sat down with Ruzicka to ask her three questions:

There is a big difference between a job and a calling. Can you describe to me what goes on inside your heart when you identify an issue that the eagle forum should be engaged in and that you ought to be vocal on? The politicians in Utah know who you are very well because of your presence at the legislature. How would you assess your gravitas, or your power, up at the legislature as a non-elected presence there? Certainly, the tone has changed in the country politically. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of American politics?

