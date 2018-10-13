Wanted With Scott McKane: Vandalism, wallet theft and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a man wanted for questioning in Lehi for an alleged vehicle vandalism. The man can be seen in surveillance footage approaching a home and leaving a note. Police said he may have information on the vandalism and want to speak with him. Anyone who recognizes the man can call (385) 201-1005.

Orem Police Detectives released surveillance stills of two individuals wanted for allegedly stealing a wallet and using it to make purchases at a local game store. Anyone with information on the suspects can call police at (801) 229-7070.

Police in Tooele are looking for a suspect in a counterfeiting case. Anyone with information can call (435) 882-8900.

Police in Mapleton say a woman bought a carton of cigarettes with a stolen credit card. Anyone with information on the suspect can call (801) 489-9668.