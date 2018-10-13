Utah medical professionals door-knock in support of Proposition 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Medical professionals door-knocked Sunday in an effort to convince Utah residents to vote "yes" on Proposition 3, a ballot initiative that would require the state to expand Medicaid coverage to Utahns who make less than $17,000 per year.

The door-knocking volunteers said the expansion would help over 150,000 Utahns, but it does come at a cost. In order to make the expansion happen, a tax increase of 0.15 percent would be added to non-grocery items.

The Utah State Legislature recently passed a bill on modified Medicaid expansion, which provided coverage for 70,000 more Utahns, as opposed to 150,000.

Utah is among 18 states that have not yet chosen to expand Medicaid.