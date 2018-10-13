× Utah liquor stores are doing away with the helpful rating cards that many shoppers rely on to select wine

For the wary wine buyer who has shopped at Utah’s state liquor stores — and been insecure about what to buy — the black-and-white cards posted on the racks are often a godsend. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

These 3.5-by-4-inch cards give brief reviews and scores from industry magazines such as Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, and they can ease the anxiety of purchasing a bottle for dinner or a gift. They also may encourage shoppers to buy something they’ve never tried before.

By year’s end, though, these “shelf talkers” will be gone.

Earlier this week, officials with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control informed wine brokers and vendors that they no longer would be allowed to post the review cards after Dec. 31.

