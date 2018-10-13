Study: Utahn’s favorite candies are Jolly Ranchers, Candy Corn, and Tootsie Pops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- This year, it is expected that $2.6 Billion will be spent on candy during Halloween and the holidays, and Utah apparently has different taste in sweet treats compared to the rest of the United States.

Candystore.com said that Utahns consume over 430,000 pounds of Jolly Ranchers every year.

Candy Corn took second place for most consumed candy, followed by Tootsie Pops.

Utah was also called the "Jello capital of the world," by candystore.com.

Below is a graph, showing America's top 10 candies consumed on Halloween: