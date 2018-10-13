× School district foundation golf tournament raises more than $63,000 to fund classroom grants

ST. GEORGE — Instead of hitting the golf course on a sunny morning just for leisure, over 100 participants recently played to help Washington County teachers. The St. George News reports.

At the end of September, 36 teams totaling 144 players grabbed their clubs and loaded into golf carts at The Ledges Golf Club to participate in Washington County School District Foundation’s annual golf tournament: “Fore the Kids Classic.”

All of the funds raised from the tournament go to teachers through classroom grants.

Teachers in Washington County are allowed to request grants up to $500, said Steve Dunham, communication, public relations and foundation director. The foundation received 566 grant requests this year, which is up 400 from last year, he said.

Dunham said Friday that they were still waiting on exact totals, but they had already exceeded the 2017 total.

To read the entire article, click here.