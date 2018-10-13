× Promoters of $1.4 billion railroad in Utah’s oil country want state help

Vernal • Uinta Basin officials are pushing a project they say could quintuple oil production here, bring higher prices and create 27,000 jobs. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The plan? Building a 150-mile railroad to allow transporting oil from the basin to out-of-state markets.

There’s one big hitch: It carries a price tag of $1.4 billion.

Supporters say that’s a deal compared to the $6 billion estimated for previous rail proposals that were studied and rejected. The old idea was to go through mountain canyons to connect to national rail lines at Price. Now they are looking at going east to Colorado.

