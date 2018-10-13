Police seek information on missing girl, who ran away while headed to a doctor’s appointment

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — The South Ogden Police Department and family members are searching for a missing girl, who allegedly ran away while on her way to a doctor appointment Thursday.

Sgt. Wil DeHart with the South Ogden Police Department said Mckenna Morris, 16, was last seen getting off of a FrontRunner train in Layton.

Morris was on her way to a doctor appointment when she ran away, DeHart said. He did not disclose where the appointment was located.

DeHart told Fox 13 that investigators submitted Morris’ information to national runaway databases, and officers are keeping an eye out for her.

Anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts can call the South Ogden Police Department at (801) 622-2800.

Photos of Morris were submitted to Fox 13 by her family and can be seen below: