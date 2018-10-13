× Man in critical condition after running into parked car with scooter in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man in his 60’s was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after police say he collided with a parked car while driving a scooter in downtown Salt Lake City.

Lt. Jenn Diederich with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the man was traveling northbound on 300 E. when he collided with the parked car. The man seriously dented the back of the car when he ran into it, Diederich said.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the man at the scene of the accident, Diederich said. He was then taken to the hospital and immediately went into surgery in critical condition.

Additional details regarding the accident were not available at the time of this report.