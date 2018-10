Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luke Watkins, author of 'It's Never Too Late - The Journey of Change' joined The PLACE with some tips to find balance if you work from home.

He suggests setting boundaries with your family and to have clear expectations.

So, how can you do that? Here are his tips:

Have a discussion with your kids

Lock the door and ignore

Plan and manage your time wisely

Take breaks

Be flexible, shift your schedule when needed

Get help from your spouse, family and friends

For more information, please visit: www.lukewatkins.com.