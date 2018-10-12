Watch BGR Sugar House make Oktoberfest and Wellington burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's just something about a big, juicy burger! Meili Myles, owner of the new BGR restaurant in Sugar House, loves customizing the American staple for customers (even vegetarians! They make a veggie burger from scratch!), but you can also order specialty burgers such as the Oktoberfest burger, which features spicy mustard, sauerkraut and even a full bratwurst, and the Wellington, that impresses with its real black truffle oil!

Meili told us you can order your burger from rare to welldone and everything in between, as well as top it with a range of ingredients for no added charge.

Sauces are all made from scratch, and the restaurant even offers beer, wine, kombucha, along with pairing events!

Find out more at https://www.bgrtheburgerjoint.com/locations-menus/saltlake-ut/.