Video shows crews fighting large house fire near Sundance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDANCE, Utah -- Crews responded to a fire in a cabin near Sundance, Utah Friday afternoon.

According to David Marsella, Fire Chief with North Fork fire, the fire was discovered by caretakers who were checking in on the home.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement, then began to spread, Marsella said.

Crews arrived at the home within five minutes of it being called in. The Provo City Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Marsella said that crews were able to get the fire out, but because it is a building made of logs, fire officials will remain on-scene while the building smolders to ensure that embers do not spread to the surrounding forest.

The cause of the fire was unknown.