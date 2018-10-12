Millcreek couple charged with felony child abuse after 5-year-old boy taken to hospital ‘unconscious’ and ‘unresponsive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- A mother and her fiance face felony child abuse charges after a five-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning.

Officials with the Unified Police Department said the boy was brought to Primary Children's Hospital unconscious and not responsive.

The injuries the child had were not consistent with the explanation that was given to doctors and investigators, an affidavit of probable cause released in 3rd District Court said.

A child abuse specialist also investigated the boy's injuries and said they had appeared to have occurred over a period of time, rather than during one incident. Officials also expressed concerns that the boy was malnourished.

The probable cause statement said that the boy was not responsive and "may be incompatible with life."

The hospital notified police, who arrested 26-year-old Jordan Wills, the child's mother, and 31-year-old John Manning, Wills' fiance, for felony child abuse charges.

