Two Utah sisters making big impact with emotional anti-bullying video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Two twins are making a big impact with a music video, aimed at ending bullying and empowering young people to love themselves.

Lucy said that she had seen her sister being bullied, and wanted to do something and make a difference.

“My sister has been bullied and it was really hard,” she said.

“I didn't want to be a friend with someone who'd be mean to me,” said Ellis.

The sisters set a bullying scenario to Andra Day’s song “Rise Up,” showcasing the pain victims of bullying experience.

When they showed it to their teacher, Julia Simmons, it resonated with her.

“It hit me so strong especially when the girls had the different labels on their arms, because I feel like at times, even as adults, I felt like there's been labels on my arms, where I felt insignificant or not enough,” said Simons.

South Jordan Middle School principal, Shawn McLeod, decided to use the video as a teaching moment.

“[We] incorporate it into a lesson here in our school, [so] that it will impact 1,300 plus students. We hope it's impacting everybody,” said McLeod.

To Ellis and Lucy, "rise up" means standing up to bullies with kindness.

“I want them to walk away feeling they can show some kindness in the world, and to stand up for others,” said Ellis.