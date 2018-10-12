Two puppy brothers are ready for their forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leon and Tino were born out of a hoarding situation. They're now 10-12 weeks old and ready for their forever homes!

Both are boys, and they are chihuahuas.

They are being neutered on Saturday, so they're available for adoption. Both are good with cats and other dogs. They don't need to be adopted together, but they should go into homes with other dogs.

Leon is tan and loves everyone! He's working on kennel training and house training. Leon's adoption fee is $400 and that covers neuter, shots and chip.

Tino is tank, white and black and is so sweet! He's working on being kennel trained and house trained. His adoption fee is $400 and that covers neuter, shots and chip.

Anyone interested in adopting these puppies can go to:www.hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.