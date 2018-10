ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are asking for your help locating a man who hasn’t been seen in about a week.

St. George Police stated 72-year-old Russel Hanks was last seen the evening of October 5 in the Bloomington area of St. George.

Officer Tiffany Atkin said Hanks went on a walk and did not return. She said Hanks is known to take long walks but it is unusual for him not to return as planned.

Police ask anyone who sees the man to call 435-627-4300.