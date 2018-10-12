See everyone’s favorite carpenter, Clint Harp, at the Deseret News Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah got a chance to catch up with Clint Harp from HGTV's Fixer Upper and DIY Networks' Wood Work at the Deseret News Home Show.

He's everyone's favorite carpenter because of the way he takes DIY to the next level. He's a reclaimed wood-working, dumpster-diving machine and now you'll have the opportunity to seek out his advice live and in person.

Clint will be at on the design stage:

Friday at 5 PM and Saturday at 11 AM and 4 PM.

Deseret News Home Show

Dates and Hours:

Friday, October 12 2:00–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 14 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

For more information or to buy tickets, visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.