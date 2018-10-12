See everyone’s favorite carpenter, Clint Harp, at the Deseret News Home Show

He's everyone's favorite carpenter because of the way he takes DIY to the next level. He's a reclaimed wood-working, dumpster-diving machine and now you'll have the opportunity to seek out his advice live and in person.
Clint will be at on the design stage:
Friday at 5 PM and Saturday at 11 AM and 4 PM.
Deseret News Home Show
Dates and Hours:
Friday, October 12 2:00–9:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 13 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 14 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, UT 84070
For more information or to buy tickets, visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.