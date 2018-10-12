Police: Utah man killed by officer threatened woman 48 hours after being released from jail on domestic violence charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A man shot and killed by police while wielding a knife in a domestic violence incident was released from jail less than 48 hours prior on another domestic violence charge.

Diamonte Riviore, 22, was shot during an altercation with police who responded to a domestic violence call around 4:19 p.m. Thursday near 7000 South Cherry Leaf Drive.

Police released additional details about the incident Friday, saying Riviore went to his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her while wielding a knife. The woman was holding the pair's 9-month-old child at the time.

Court documents show Riviore had been released from jail Tuesday after being booked for domestic violence in the presence of a child last week.

Thursday, the victim had a plan in place and took action.

"The complainant on the call was her mother," said Sgt. J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department. "And she had actually texted her mother a code word letting her mother know, 'Hey, he's here in the apartment and he's threatening me'. And the mother then called us and we responded."

Holt said this is not the first time they've responded to incidents of this nature involving Riviore.

"So there was some history there, it was documented; we had been there several times and he had charges against him," Holt said.

Court records indicate Riviore was arrested for domestic violence once in 2016 and once in 2017. The charges in the 2016 case were dismissed. He was also arrested for domestic violence in February of this year as well as for the most recent incident last week.

Holt said when police responded Thursday, they first tried to speak with Riviore but the man became confrontational.

Officers deployed a Taser but that didn't stop the man, and Holt said an officer fired at Riviore after the man charged at police while wielding the knife.

The officer who killed Riviore has been with West Jordan Police for two years and is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a pair of investigations, as is standard procedure.

The officers who responded were wearing body cameras, and that footage is expected to be released to the public as the investigation continues.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.