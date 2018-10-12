× Police: Patient at South Jordan Alzheimer’s care center assaulted fellow resident, who died days later

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police say a patient at a South Jordan Alzheimer’s care center died after an assault by another resident — and that care center employees did not immediately report the alleged attack, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Administrators at Pheasant Run Alzheimer’s Special Care Center say staff “appropriately notified law enforcement” after a 69-year-old patient was acting violently on Sept. 19.

But South Jordan Police say staff did not alert them to the most serious attack, which led to an 88-year-old fellow patient being hospitalized. He died days later.

The suspect in the homicide also has died since the alleged attack, according to an obituary last week. Click here to read the full article on The Salt Lake Tribune.